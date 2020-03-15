The launch of the Falcon 9 rocket with the satellites Starlink interrupted at the start

The launch of the carrier rocket Falcon-9 with Internet satellites Starlink was interrupted at the time of the launch, according to SpaceX.

The rocket was to be launched in 15.22 to Kiev from the spaceport at Cape Canaveral in Florida. According to the company, cancel the launch was made automatically due to data inconsistency at the time of inspection engines.

Previously the launch was scheduled for March 14, but it was postponed for a day without explanation. New launch date is currently unknown.