The launch of the Falcon 9 rocket with the satellites Starlink interrupted at the start

By Maria Batterburyon in Techno

Пуск ракеты Falcon 9 со спутниками Starlink прерван на старте

The launch of the carrier rocket Falcon-9 with Internet satellites Starlink was interrupted at the time of the launch, according to SpaceX.

The rocket was to be launched in 15.22 to Kiev from the spaceport at Cape Canaveral in Florida. According to the company, cancel the launch was made automatically due to data inconsistency at the time of inspection engines.

Previously the launch was scheduled for March 14, but it was postponed for a day without explanation. New launch date is currently unknown.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article