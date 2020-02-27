The lead singer of Boombox Andrew Khlyvnyuk became the honorary Ambassador of Children Kinofest

The festival of arts for children and teenagers “Children Kinofest – 2020” earlier announced a competition of short films, and has now named the honorary Ambassador of the event is the musician, the frontman of the band “Boombox” Andrey Khlyvnyuk.

“Long as I can remember, loved movies and cartoons. Loved them in little theaters and endured, when will the news on TV. Consider yourself a movie buff and at the same time does not understand the movie. The only thing I know for certain is that tapes and books from my childhood made me who I am. My actions dictated by the actions of the heroes of children’s films, my, sometimes utopian, dreams similar to the dream. Over the years of their adult lives alone and touring formed my taste to certain genres, and I can’t imagine what would have been without them, wrote anything. That’s why I have the honor to support this wonderful initiative”, – commented on his participation in the festival Andriy Khlyvnyuk.

We will remind, “Children Kinofest” is held from 29 may to 7 June 2020 and will cover more than 20 cities.

