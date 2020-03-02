The lead singer of Crying REM Taras Chubai presented the video for the song Siple SNG

The frontman of Ukrainian band “Plach REM” Taras Chubay presented a clip for the song “Siple SNG”.

The lyrics of the song – poems of the classic of Ukrainian literature Ivan Franko, and the music was written by Chuba.

According to the musician, a single about the state of the soul is about love, personal, when, even in the heat of the soul throws the snow.

As previously reported, the Ukrainian metal band Jinjer submitted a video for the song Retrospection, dedicated to parents.