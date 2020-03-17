The leader of the “Drugo RCI” suspected coronavirus

Insidious coronavirus spares neither the mortals nor the world of celebrities. A victim of the disease were Olga Kurylenko, who is being treated at home, and Tom Hanks, who was discharged from the clinic. The actors share their experiences and thank the doctors for their timely and quality care. In Ukraine, where it recorded two deaths from the coronavirus, the situation is not so rosy.

My experience was shared by a famous actor, the leader of the group “druga Rika” Valery harchishin, who suspected a coronavirus. The musician had to endure methods of dealing with the coronavirus. Shocking details he shared on his page in Facebook.

It is worth noting that now with Valery all is well, he is in private practice, the test for coronavirus were negative. The artist was diagnosed with inflammation of the right lung. So the show asks to leave alone of his family and friends and all “contact”, not to restrict their movement and not to invent stories. He also denied rumors that had contact with the dead from coronavirus woman from Radomyshl.

But before calmly describe the situation, Marchisio were pretty nervous.

“I was at risk by returning from Italy in the period of the outbreak, and eventually felt all the symptoms of the virus described in the anamnesis-COVID-19. After consulting with the insurance, had to make the decision to contact the “ambulance”, — said Valery.

According to the artist, in his case, hospitalization and further examination was compulsory and the only option. After all, he had a dry cough, choking, temperature, high pressure, contact with potentially infectious in the Italian hospital, visits to airports in Milan, Rome, Turin, Prague and a road trip through Italy with stops in public places. The show notes that these trips were not just for fun, but the cause does not call.

“I am absolutely adequately relate to the appropriate quarantine and hygiene. But I am against the agony, rather I feel anger to panic that his words provoke some government officials and other “fans” that create artificial scarcity on different shit and the rapid tests that offer no guarantee of your neinfizirovanne, because in this test there is only a PCR. But this does not mean that you need weapons to attack the only lab doing this test”, — writes the show.

He advises everyone not to panic and to be patient, because the path is diseased to the exact diagnosis in our reality may be very long and not very rosy.

“I say — everything works through the ass, but it works… Maybe this is just the beginning, so it is difficult for the first lesson” — was indignant Valery.

He was not lucky that he lives not in Kiev, and in the suburbs. So his story is instructive for all who live in Irpen, Gostomel, Bucha, Toompea, Borshchagovka and even Koncha Zaspa. Patients not taking in the Metropolitan Alexander hospital, and in the White Church, in an ordinary district hospital per 100 km.

“You will agree. Because otherwise pass the test you will not be offered. In the end, after useless entreaties to take him to the Central clinical hospital, will you agree to let the ambulance to get on the transport, not to take the car doctors. After all, they may need help someone to save a life. But you just refuse. Because your car is “not allowed”. Maybe that’s the right manual. But 100 km!”, — describes the situation of the show.

Half an hour later he was in the infectious Department of the hospital № 3 in the White Church. The musician said that the Department repaired, he was met by a friendly staff. But on the night of last Friday to Saturday in a Kyiv regional state administration the centre COVED-19 tests for the coronavirus was not.

“They were in Irpen (where the ambulance). To the question — why was I brought in 100 km from Kiev — shrug, say something about the user…”, — complains the show.



*Opposite to the infectious disease ward is a temple

The next morning he was lucky, a quick test miracle was found. Allegedly, the hospital defined as the “Regional center of fighting the virus” bought it at his own expense.

“But the joy was short-lived. It turned out that the Express test option is purely psychological and does not give any guarantees! That, in my panic I didn’t hear from the epidemiologist. For accuracy you need to conduct the PCR test. Materials need to get attention, back in Kiev in a single laboratory. Why not make such a fence is not for 100 km, and in the Alexander hospital? Or in suits to take the material directly in the ambulance and send to the lab?

Who are you, fuck, the nerd logistics Sciences from RSA? What kind of tick bit you, and authorized to make such a decision? Why take people unprepared in the hospital with a suspicion of an exotic infection, then to carry materials tests where they physically come from? Have you watched at least once in the region map? You know how many empty dispensaries geographically and administratively located close to town, not in the middle of the residential quarter of the White Church? Or not people, some do not these people?” — outraged the show.



*As such, the doctors in the White Church assisted Marchisio

In General, the test he did in the laboratory in Kiev. He turned out to be negative. This allowed Valerie to leave infectious Boxing and return to Kiev, where he is undergoing treatment at a private clinic.



*Valery harchishin sure that all will be well

He also reassured that his condition is not serious, do not need help. For three days in infektsionku White Church new cases brought.

