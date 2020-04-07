The leader of the gang is married to female transgender, who was in jail (photos, video)

In the us state of Pennsylvania were married two prisoners who were incarcerated in the same jail. The groom is a former gang leader. Bride-to — female transgender, charged with burglary. 53-year-old Adriel and 29-year-old Monet Alvarado fell in love with each other at first sight when they met in the prison Laundry. According to the newspaper Metro, Monet at the time was officially a man. She was already was taking hormones in preparation for a final sex change. But not yet had surgery. So it is assigned to men’s prisons — according to the birth certificate. However, given the circumstances, she was granted a separate camera.

Adriel and Monet began to go out inside the prison to the library, gym, cinema. Lovers had to face hostility from other prisoners (including former associates of Adriana), as well as personnel of the correctional institution. But it did not affect their feelings. In the end, Adriel made Monet a proposal, standing on one knee right in the middle of the prison yard where inmates were playing basketball.

They wanted to get married in the status of prisoners, but were denied. Then the bride and groom waited until Monet was released. She completed the necessary documents and the couple married in a prison room for family visits. Of guests there were only the mother and godfather of Monet, not counting the officials. Many relatives of Adriana did not approve of his choice, and he ceased to communicate with them.

After that, the newly-made husband continued to serve a sentence (for illegal weapons possession and violation of order of serving of conditional release after the murder of the third degree), and his wife used this time to conduct the necessary operations, and finally turned into a woman.

After Adriel left to chance, the couple staged a wedding celebration.

