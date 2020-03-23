“The legacy is disgusting”: Daniel Craig is not leaving anything to children of its 146 million…

The role of James bond, British actor Daniel Craig, declared that will not a single penny to their children. “The legacy is disgusting,” said 52-year-old actor in an interview with Saga. Craig added that, according to his philosophy, intends to “get rid of the money or hand them out” before you leave on the light.

Daniel a 28-year-old daughter Ella from his marriage to actress Fiona Loudon. And two year old daughter from second wife, actress Rachel Weisz. Rachel gave birth to a girl of 48 years. The name of the daughter pair hides.

The state of the actor is estimated at $ 146 million. For her role in the film “007: No time to die”, which will be the last series of “James bond” with his participation, Craig, is rumored to have received a fee in the amount of 21 million dollars.

After the release of the previous film “007: Spectrum” Craig said that it no longer intends to play the role of James bond — “rather cut my wrists”. But then changed his mind.

