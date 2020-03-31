The legendary captain of real Madrid showed how the celebrated birthday quarantined (photos, video)

Legendary champion team Spain by number of matches played (170 matches, 21 goals), defender “real” Sergio Ramos, who on 30 March was 34 years old and showed how the celebrated birthday in quarantine.

The captain of the Royal club shared in his Twitter a festive photo and video with his wife and children — 5-year-old Rubio, a 3-year-old Marco and Alejandro, who on March 25 was two years old.

“Thank you all for the congratulations happy birthday and love in these difficult times. Thank you to my family and friends who sent a little piece of themselves in these balloons, thank you for the cake and candles, which are already 34. I love you!” — I wrote to Sergio Ramoswho married last year on the mother of his children — a model, actress and TV presenter Pilar Rubio, who over the footballer for eight years.

By the way, in childhood, Sergio Ramos, loved bullfighting and dreamed of becoming a bullfighter. Football in his life appeared only at the age of 14. And in 15 years, Ramos dropped the girl due to the fact that Sergio was too attached to his parents and always came home no later than 21 hours.

Future star of the Royal club

The captain of real Madrid is a very religious man. Every match on the pitch, he touches the right hand of the pitch, cross and looks up at the sky.

Many players don’t have higher education, but Sergio to 28 years was not even average! In November 2014, Ramos passed the final exams and finally finished school, which he left in 2004.

In the national team, the famous football player, nicknamed “Gypsy” (as he was called for a passion for flamenco) won “gold” the world championship (2010) and two European Championships (2008 and 2012). And in the shirt of real Madrid Sergio Ramos four times won the Spanish League and the Champions League. He has also won the Spanish Cup (twice), super Cup (four times), UEFA super Cup (three times) and the winner of club world championship (four times).

By the way, a famous footballer with a salary of 12 million euros a year until you can find a common language with the bosses “real” in terms of a new contract with the club. According to Spanish media, Sergio Ramos plans to extend the agreement for two years, while the Madrid Grand is ready to offer veteran only a one-year contract. It is noted that the club has frozen the negotiations on the updated conditions of coronavirus.

