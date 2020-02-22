The legendary “Friends” returned to the screens after 15 years, made an official statement

Rumors that the US make the continuation of cult American TV series “Friends” was confirmed. New streaming HBO Max announced that “Friends” after 15 years, reunited on the set and see what the result will be in may 2020.

What will represent a new episode of the cult TV series, told the representatives of Warner Bros. Performers of the main roles in the show, Rachel (Jennifer aniston), Monica (Courteney Cox), Chandler (Matthew Perry), Joey (Matt LeBlanc), Ross (David Schwimmer) and Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) — will gather again in his favorite café on the 60-minute show. Also promise to show the audience and other actors who starred in different episodes of “Friends” from 1994 to 2004.

Jennifer aniston has already published in Instagram a photo of all the “friends”, but signed the simple “It happens.”

We will remind, the audience of the TV series “Friends” in different years ranged from 15 million to 18 million viewers. All was filmed 10 seasons of the sitcom of the 236 episodes. In the autumn of 2019, the actors who starred in the series, gathered for a joint photo shoot and showed how they look now.

