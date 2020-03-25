The legendary Paolo Maldini due to coronavirus does not feel the tastes and smells (video)

The football legend, 51-year-old former captain of AC Milan and the Italian national team, Paolo Maldini, who, like his son Daniel, was diagnosed with coronavirus, said, how is his illness.

“I feel good. The worst is over. Still a little coughing. Dry cough, as you can hear. Can’t feel the tastes and smells I hope they will be back. In General, it’s like the flu, only heavier. But this is clearly not the regular flu. I know my body. The athlete knows himself perfectly. This never happened: a very strong pain, pressure in my chest. This is a new virus. The body fights the enemy, which does not know”, — said the five-time Champions League winner in Instagram.

The ex-mate and friend Andriy Shevchenko does not know from whom he contracted.

“The wife has long been cold, very strange, she spent three weeks in bed. But it was still in the middle of February. Christian, our oldest son, lives with us, he was sick too. He was the worst of all in the family. My first symptoms appeared on March 5. Pain in joints and muscles. The fever was 38.5. The next day I had to go to the base in Milanello, but I stayed home. Players of “Milan” not seen for two weeks. None of them are infected.

Don’t judge me, but I feel better knowing that my parents are not around. Although I would give anything to have dad with me (a famous football player and coach Cesare Maldini died in April of 2016 — Ed.) at least five minutes. Mom went along with him, three months later. But if they are now living with us, I would be very worried”, — said Paolo Maldini in an interview with Corriere dello Sport.

