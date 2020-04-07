The legendary white glove of Michael Jackson sold at auction

Makil Jackson. Photo: instagram.com/forbes

The famous white glove with rhinestones American pop singer Michael Jackson, which became a hallmark of the artist, sold at auction in Texas for nearly 104 thousand dollars.

According to the newspaper the Sun, the gauntlet has acquired an anonymous buyer for 104 of 286 dollars. The lucky winner will receive a cover letter, which confirms that the glove was donated to UNICEF in 1998.

Reporters noted that this sparkling glove was on the artist in his first solo concert tour Bad Tour, which lasted from September 1987 to January 1989.

Recall that Michael Jackson died June 25, 2009 due to sudden cardiac arrest. It later emerged that the death of 50-year-old singer was due to an overdose of potent drugs.