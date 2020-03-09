“The living space is left” Pugachev made fun of for a bad the

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

The famous Russian singer Alla Pugacheva showed his fans a new picture, which has caused mixed reactions in the network.

The artist took a picture of your face closeup and shared the image on his page in Instagram.

''Живого места не осталось'' Пугачеву высмеяли за неудачный снимок

Alla Pugacheva

On the photo Alla Borisovna appeared in a black hat and straight flowing hair with bangs. In the picture catch the eye in unnatural lips and a disproportionately large nose.

Despite the fact that many have touted the famous actress for a beautiful appearance, a huge number of subscribers Pugacheva thought her photo failed.

“Judging by the photos, the living space left. All sewn and darned. Older inflated Barbie” – outraged netizens.

''Живого места не осталось'' Пугачеву высмеяли за неудачный снимок

''Живого места не осталось'' Пугачеву высмеяли за неудачный снимок

''Живого места не осталось'' Пугачеву высмеяли за неудачный снимок

''Живого места не осталось'' Пугачеву высмеяли за неудачный снимок

''Живого места не осталось'' Пугачеву высмеяли за неудачный снимок

''Живого места не осталось'' Пугачеву высмеяли за неудачный снимок

''Живого места не осталось'' Пугачеву высмеяли за неудачный снимок

''Живого места не осталось'' Пугачеву высмеяли за неудачный снимок

''Живого места не осталось'' Пугачеву высмеяли за неудачный снимок

''Живого места не осталось'' Пугачеву высмеяли за неудачный снимок

''Живого места не осталось'' Пугачеву высмеяли за неудачный снимок

''Живого места не осталось'' Пугачеву высмеяли за неудачный снимок

Sleep with someone in our stars read we in Instagram.

Author

Eva Romanova

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article