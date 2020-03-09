“The living space is left” Pugachev made fun of for a bad the

The famous Russian singer Alla Pugacheva showed his fans a new picture, which has caused mixed reactions in the network.

The artist took a picture of your face closeup and shared the image on his page in Instagram.

Alla Pugacheva

On the photo Alla Borisovna appeared in a black hat and straight flowing hair with bangs. In the picture catch the eye in unnatural lips and a disproportionately large nose.

Despite the fact that many have touted the famous actress for a beautiful appearance, a huge number of subscribers Pugacheva thought her photo failed.

“Judging by the photos, the living space left. All sewn and darned. Older inflated Barbie” – outraged netizens.

Author

Eva Romanova