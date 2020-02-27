The lone British dates via Billboard

The British found an unusual way of Dating. Photo: twitter.com/iamrofe

Lone Briton, 30-year-old mark Rofe, desperate to find a couple of apps for Dating, decided to act differently, writes Metro.

The man bought a large Billboard in Manchester to increase your chances for a date, and the total for the day received 124 calls. The Billboard cost him 425 pounds (about 13, 8 thousand hryvnia – approx. ed).

A Billboard with mark for the week will see about 462 thousand drivers. Rofe noted that he had placed the self-promotion in Manchester as it is one of the largest cities in the UK, and it’s close to his place of residence.

Mark also launched a web site through which it can communicate.

