The Louvre has again started to work, despite the coronavirus

Лувр снова начал работать, несмотря на коронавирус

The Louvre in France was reopened for visitors after it was temporarily closed because of fears of the spread of coronavirus.

About it reports the Art Newspaper.

“Our main priority is ensuring the safety of employees and visitors. Now (relevant – ed.) authorities recommend the Museum to reopen. I’m glad we can do it”, – said the representative of the administration of the Louvre Maxence Langlois-bartlo.

As noted, this decision became result of a meeting of management and employees of the Museum, representatives of the trade Union and the Ministry of health of France.

The Paris Museum was closed from 1 to 3 March after the French government banned public gatherings of more than 5 thousand people in enclosed spaces.

France has recorded four deaths from the coronavirus disease. According to the Ministry of health of the country, as of the morning of 4 March, France recorded 212 cases of human infection. The average age of patients is 51.

