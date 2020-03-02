The Louvre was closed due to coronavirus

On Sunday morning, March 1, was supposed to open the Louvre for visitors. But the opening was postponed indefinitely. The Directorate of the Louvre holds a meeting with experts from-for threats of epidemic of coronavirus in France. About it reports a press-service of the Museum on Twitter, reports BAGNET.

“Informational meeting about the state of health associated with the prevention of coronavirus in accordance with the instructions of Ministers directed the competent authorities, brings the opening of the Louvre. The Museum cannot open in the moment”, – stated in the message.

Recall that the coronavirus found in the Netherlands, Lithuania, Belarus, Switzerland, Italy, Greece, Georgia, Estonia, Denmark, Norway, North of Macedonia, Germany, France, Britain, Spain, Austria, Croatia, Israel, Russian Federation, Romania, Belgium, Finland, Sweden, Monaco and San Marino.