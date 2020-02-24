The lynx attacked the trainer: the network got the video from South Ossetia

In South Ossetia during the presentation of the circus lynx attacked the trainer directly during a speech. The incident occurred in the circus of Tskhinvali. directly in the arena.

Video from Tskhinvali published in Twitter user with the nickname “Naked Patriot”.

The video shows how the trainer pulls the animal by the leash, but the lynx begins to resist. The result is a wild cat lunges at the man. Fortunately, the trainer was not seriously injured and able to divert the animal from the scene.

In South Ossetia, the lynx attacked the trainer directly during a speech. Retweet if it’s time to ban circuses and zhivoderstvo. pic.twitter.com/SmBJsx0xmi Naked Patriot (@GolyDovolen) February 24, 2020

Commentators came to the conclusion that this show should be banned. Users were also angered by the fact that between the stage and the audience was not fenced.

As reported by “FACTS”, the Ukrainian state circuses banned animal shows. Before it swept the country, the protests of animal rights activists.

