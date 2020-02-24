The lynx attacked the trainer: the network got the video from South Ossetia

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Рысь набросилась на дрессировщика: в сеть попало жуткое видео из Южной Осетии

In South Ossetia during the presentation of the circus lynx attacked the trainer directly during a speech. The incident occurred in the circus of Tskhinvali. directly in the arena.

Video from Tskhinvali published in Twitter user with the nickname “Naked Patriot”.

The video shows how the trainer pulls the animal by the leash, but the lynx begins to resist. The result is a wild cat lunges at the man. Fortunately, the trainer was not seriously injured and able to divert the animal from the scene.

Commentators came to the conclusion that this show should be banned. Users were also angered by the fact that between the stage and the audience was not fenced.

Рысь набросилась на дрессировщика: в сеть попало жуткое видео из Южной Осетии

Рысь набросилась на дрессировщика: в сеть попало жуткое видео из Южной Осетии

As reported by “FACTS”, the Ukrainian state circuses banned animal shows. Before it swept the country, the protests of animal rights activists.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article