“The lyrics are written by me”: Lesya Nikityuk told about his future album

Ukrainian TV presenter Les nikitiuk plans to conquer not only Ukrainian TV, but also the music industry.

Releasing the song “Yami”, which is played on all radio stations of the country, she began work on new songs and are seriously thinking about a career in music.

My team and I continue to write songs. Slowly begin yourself in this area to implement. Tracks will not

humorous. Because the song for me is the reverse side of the soul. But my soul was not joking, she’s receptive, she likes or dislikes. And this is the part of me that wants to be realized in the songs because all the lyrics I write. Album while to wait before. Except that if you make 33 Remix of one track,” shared leading.

While Lesya was still in the plans, although it is possible that the lead will soon join the ranks of musicians. By the way, many of them often invent elaborate pseudonyms. But, according to Nikityuk, she doesn’t like.

I think that the aliases are no longer in Vogue. It is better to play under their own name that everyone knows and not to hide behind fictional”, — said the leader.

