The main Pro of pop of Ukraine went to the protests in Serbia

Thousands of people gathered on Saturday in the capital of Montenegro Podgorica to protest the Serbian Orthodox Church against the law, which, they believe, would deprive SPTS Church property, and led the move of the Metropolitan of the UOC (MP) Onufriy.

About it reports RTCG.

The mass event was organized in honor of the feast of St. Simeon the myrrh-gusher. The people in the convoy were waving Serbian flags and the banner of the Church and stopped to pray.

After the service the father said that Montenegro is an interesting country, famous worldwide for its colourful nature, rich culture and exceptional architecture from different eras.

“Today we pray that persecution of the Church was dismissed to the evil hearts of the departed, and peace,” – said the head of the UOC (MP).

Embassy of Ukraine in Montenegro on February 27 issued a statement regarding the announced visit of the head of the UOC (MP) in the country, stating that Metropolitan Onufry was not authorized to Express the views of the majority of Orthodox believers of Ukraine or the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

“Understanding the importance of respecting the principle of separation of Church and state, we consider it inappropriate that a representative of the Church, which is an integral part of the Russian Orthodox Church, Metropolitan Onufriy, commented on the internal problems of Montenegro on behalf of the Ukrainians, thereby jeopardizing the existing friendly relations between Ukrainian and Montenegrin peoples,” said the Embassy on Facebook.

Protests in Montenegro began in December after the adoption of the law that allows the state to obtain the property of religious communities, if she can’t prove that this property belonged to her until 1918.

The Serbian Orthodox Church believes the law is discriminatory. According to SPC, its purpose is to grab its property in Montenegro.

The Serbian Orthodox Church is the largest denomination in Montenegro, a small country with a population of 620 thousand people.

The President of Montenegro Milo Djukanovic on Friday accused Serbia and Russia to use the Orthodox Church to undermine the independence of the country, its NATO membership and attempts to join the European Union.