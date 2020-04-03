The main Russian pop found antiviral icon

Patriarch Kirill on the “Mercedes” with a flasher and a police motorcade drove through the streets of Moscow “the miraculous icon” and prayed for deliverance from the coronavirus.

This writes the jellyfish.

According to the newspaper, this happened on the afternoon of 3 April. In the hands of the head of the Russian Orthodox Church was an icon of the mother of God “Tenderness”, which the faithful consider miraculous.

The live broadcast events led some Federal TV channels. On the channel “Saved” at this time, the Ticker at the bottom of the screen showed the prayer against the coronavirus, which the ROC adopted on 22 March.

About the same time on the website of the Russian Orthodox Church published a message in which Kirill urged the faithful and Ministers to “step up the prayer to the Lord about fencing people from malicious epidemic”.