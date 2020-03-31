The main symbol of new York lit up in red as a sign of gratitude to physicians: impressive video

One of the most famous skyscrapers of new York’s 102 – storey Empire State Building – was illuminated in white and red as a sign of gratitude to physicians who are struggling with the coronavirus.

It is reported CBS NEWS.

Empire State Building

The heart of New York is beating strong. ❤️ Our lights will shine in a dynamic heartbeat from 9-10PM tonight in support of the “@FOXTV Presents the @iHeartRadio Living Room Concert for America.” pic.twitter.com/woOhzoc1p0 — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) March 29, 2020

Empire State Building

The Free Press previously reported that in the empty because of the quarantine, the capital of Chile had a curiosity with the Puma. The animal walked in the middle of Santiago in search of food.

Only in our Instagram you will know all the secrets winnik!

Author

Anna Mikhno