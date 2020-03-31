The main symbol of new York lit up in red as a sign of gratitude to physicians: impressive video

By Maria Batterbury

One of the most famous skyscrapers of new York’s 102 – storey Empire State Building – was illuminated in white and red as a sign of gratitude to physicians who are struggling with the coronavirus.

It is reported CBS NEWS.

The Free Press previously reported that in the empty because of the quarantine, the capital of Chile had a curiosity with the Puma. The animal walked in the middle of Santiago in search of food.

Author

Anna Mikhno

Maria Batterbury

Maria Batterbury
