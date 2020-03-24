“The main thing is to control the panic”: a Nobel laureate predicted a speedy end of the pandemic…

Nobel laureate in chemistry Michael Levitt, working at Stanford University, believes that spreading worldwide pandemic of the novel coronavirus will soon decline and “all is well”.

His words are quoted by the Los Angeles Times.

The newspaper reminds that in February, Michael Levitt shared his forecast on the development scenarios of the mass coronavirus infection in China, and his calculations were very accurate.

Then he indicated a watershed moment in the spread of the virus in the country in connection with reaching its peak and imminent decline in mortality. He also called the most probable number of deaths among cases (3250 people) and the total number infected (about 80 thousand people).

The real situation confirmed the correctness of the reasoning of the scientist. The outbreak in China, the pandemic coronavirus has gone down, the number of infected was 81 thousand people, the statistics of deaths and 3.2 thousand

According to a new forecast Michael Levitt, the decline of the wave of the novel coronavirus will occur in the United States and the rest of the world — and soon.

“The main thing is to control the panic” — said the Nobel laureate.

Opinion about the coming end of the pandemic is shared and other professionals, writes news1. In particular, the head of the laboratory of cellular technologies of the Institute of General genetics, Vavilov (Russian Federation) Sergey Kiselev suggested that “the virus is weakened, and its clinical symptoms do not manifest so much, he goes into light form.” Another Russian doctor, Alexander Myasnikov, in turn, noticed that each viral diseases, there is a “limit” of the action, after which caused it, the virus dies.

According to him, people in China for two months, hardly left the house. The streets were empty. Worked only grocery stores and pharmacies. To this day in China everywhere measure temperature of people, wherever they came, despite the fact that the epidemic there is almost ended.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter