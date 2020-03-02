“The main virgin of the country”: Jerry Heil told why he decided to confess that she…

Popular singer and finalist of National selection for Eurovision 2020 Jerry Heil (real name — Jan Shamaeva) made last week a furore, admitting that in his 24 years is a virgin, and she has never had sex.

She told about it in a candid interview with Masha Efrosinina YouTube-transmission “Exam”.

“I don’t like Valentine’s Day: I never gave a Valentine. I still don’t know how to accept attention from men. I’m closing up, I can’t feel sexy…”, — said the girl.

According to Jerry Heil, because of this she is attending a Gestalt therapist.

“Mom and dad always had a difficult relationship, and she is also not able to take from him… (attention)… and I once had the model of what a “beautiful relationship”, the real, as it is to give people love. I’m just now learning moments can be very difficult… I really like broken, what’s wrong with me?” — said Yana.

However, she added that it’s never been in love and that she has not had a serious relationship, like intimacy with a man: “just at this moment when I realized that now it will happen, I was scared… and just didn’t feel that this is the person that would like to…”.

Interview the girls came out so resonant, that she decided to explain in his account why decided on public recognition.

“So many messages after one interview not received! Thanks to Mache, so subtly felt me and carefully opened the first sex. The lack of it. In (Oh no, not this) 24 years”, — she writes.

A confession to make, according to Jana, she decided, for two reasons: to help cope with the social pressure for people of different age who are virgins, to be the first public man who shows by example that sex need to be addressed when it comes time, and not just to be like everyone else.⠀

Interesting reasons for Yana-Jerry did not make a confession first: “thought is the same, how to be naked in the middle of the city,” was afraid of condemnation of the male gender to appreciate the girls to “experience” believed the words “virtue” and “virginity” first in the list of obsolete words.

“I thought so. Then I changed my mind, because it’s nonsense. As we come to the point that things that relate to the personal space of the person, now divided into modern, not modern, trendy?”, — angry singer.⠀

When “the worst” happened, Jerry Heil brought two simple rules of life:

1. Be yourself.

2. TRUTH IS NOT a shame. Under any circumstances.

“Now after these posts to raise the status of “Chief virgin of the country?”, — she asked jokingly fans.

Fans strongly supported the singer:

From the date of publication (less than a day) post has gained more than 23 thousand likes, and, it seems, their number increases with each passing hour.

