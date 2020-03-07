The makeover of the century: Time chose the 100 women of the year, placing them on their covers

The American magazine Time chose one hundred “Women of the year”, which shaped the last century starting with the 1920-ies.

Each magazine has dedicated a new cover.

As Time notes, for 72 years edition was selected “Man of the year” until the nomination has not been converted to “Man of the year” in 1999, but “often remained the same.”

The project “100 women of the year” Time decided to rectify the situation and put the spotlight on the “influential women, who are often eclipsed”.

For this the magazine has created 89 new covers in addition to the already existing 11 women who have won in the nomination “person of the year”.

“Inspired by the annual nomination, Time “man of the year”, we’ve chosen influential woman of each year, beginning in 1920, in honor of the hundredth anniversary of female voting rights in the United States,” say the authors of the project.

“From (the first woman pilot to fly over the Atlantic ocean, – an edition) Amelia Earhart before (singer, ed.) Beyonce, from (the first lady of Argentina) of Eva Peron to (Nobel peace prize – ed.) Malala yousafzai – meet 100 women who have shaped the century”, – reports the edition.

Among other prominent women adorning the cover of the magazine, the wife of the former king Edward VII Wallis Simpson for whom he abdicated the throne (1936), Mexican artist Frida Kahlo (1938), the British Queen Elizabeth II (1952), actress Marilyn Monroe (1954), US first lady Jacqueline Kennedy (1962), the only female Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi (1976).

Also women of the century by Time were American prima ballerina Leslie brown (1978), “the iron lady”, British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (1982), Princess Diana (1987), Madonna (1989), the author of the “Harry Potter” by JK Rowling (1998), tennis player Serena Williams (2003), host Oprah Winfrey (2004), first lady Michelle Obama (2008).

The heroines of their respective covers of one of the first and most influential journals of the United States also made a member of the group Pussy Riot from Russia (2012), singer Beyonce (2014), German Chancellor Angela Merkel (2015), Secretary of state Hillary Clinton (2016), ecoactivist Greta Thunberg (2019), and others.

Author

Alina Miller