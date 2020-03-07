The Malta has confirmed the first case of coronavirus

By Maria Batterburyon in News

На Мальте подтвердили первый случай коронавируса

The first case of infection with coronavirus COVID-19 was confirmed in Malta. It is reported by Malta Today, citing data from the Ministry of health of the country.

According to the Minister of health of the country Chris fern, infected is a 12-year-old girl who earlier this week returned from Italy.

“The girl together with his parents and sister after his return from Rome was quarantined. However, only on March 5, the girl had symptoms of the coronavirus,” – said in the message.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
