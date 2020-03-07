The Malta has confirmed the first case of coronavirus

The first case of infection with coronavirus COVID-19 was confirmed in Malta. It is reported by Malta Today, citing data from the Ministry of health of the country.

According to the Minister of health of the country Chris fern, infected is a 12-year-old girl who earlier this week returned from Italy.

“The girl together with his parents and sister after his return from Rome was quarantined. However, only on March 5, the girl had symptoms of the coronavirus,” – said in the message.