The malum wasn and Justin Bieber naked in the video for Calvin Klein

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Малума и Джастин Бибер обнажились в ролике для Calvin Klein

Justin Bieber. Photo: Calvin Klein

In the Network appeared the new campaign of American fashion brand Calvin Klein.

Heroes of steel top model Kendall Jenner, star of TV series “Euphoria” hunter Schafer, singer Justin Bieber, rapper Lil Nas X singer SZA, the Colombian artist Maluma and Chinese actor and singer Zhang Yixing.

The author of the video was Bride Zeynali, did a photo shoot of Mario Sorrenti.

Your confidence is sexy. Deal with it”, they say.

The characters are dressed in clothes from the latest collections of the brand, including the sculptural Body Stretch jeans with elastic fit, as well as lingerie collection Breathable, Strapless and Invisible.

We offer you to watch new video from Calvin Klein:

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article