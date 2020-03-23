The man came into the store for a bottle of water and made a fortune 100 thousand dollars

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Мужчина зашел в магазин за бутылкой воды и разбогател на 100 тыс. долларов

An American resident of the County of Pender, North Carolina, won the lottery 100 thousand dollars after two and a half years after he hit the jackpot in 200 thousand dollars. It is reported portal UPI.

Israel Carbajal said that I went after work to the grocery store for a bottle of water and bought a ticket instant lottery Extreme Cash. He immediately checked the result of the draw and mistakenly thought that made a fortune in $ 100. “The victory was much larger. The ticket brought me a 100 thousand dollars,” he said.

Tuesday, March 17, Carbajal visited the headquarters of the lottery and took his cash prize. The winner said that he won the money he plans to cover the medical bills of his father and to buy a new car brand Honda.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
