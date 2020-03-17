The man cheated lottery machines and stole the tickets to tens of thousands of dollars

In the U.S. state of Arizona charged the attacker who has found a vulnerability in the machines that sell lottery tickets and stolen tickets to tens of thousands of dollars. Reported by ABC 15 Arizona.

In the summer of 2019 40-year-old Everado Logroño-Nava found that if you insert in a vending machine debit card to start buying a lottery ticket, and then cancel the payment, then the machine will not take the money and issue the ticket for nothing. Within two weeks he several times deceived the machines and received free tickets worth more than 54.7 thousand dollars. Were any of them winning, not specified.

Logroño-Nava did not realize that all aborted transactions are logged. The investigators found 289 canceled purchases that were connected with his Bank card and thus went on his trail. Later, the organizers of the lottery eliminated the vulnerability, but even then the attacker continued to try to fool vending machines and get lottery tickets for free. Logroño-Nava are charged with fraud and criminal use of computer technology.