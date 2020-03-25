The man died from Hantavirus in China: symptoms of a dangerous disease

In humans infected with Hantavirus, which is in China one person died, starts fever, chills, muscle aches and gastrointestinal symptoms.

The symptoms may appear 2-4 weeks after infection, but can later — a month and a half. According to some reports, survivors have formed long-term, and possibly lifelong immunity to this virus.

Treatment of the disease to date, no doctors to treat only the symptoms and strengthen the immune system of a person.

As previously reported “FACTS”, and often human infection by Hantavirus occurs through contact with animals or their waste products. Transmission of the disease from person to person is not typical of Hantavirus.

