The man died from Hantavirus in China: symptoms of a dangerous disease

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Мужчина умер от хантавируса в Китае: симптомы опасного заболевания

In humans infected with Hantavirus, which is in China one person died, starts fever, chills, muscle aches and gastrointestinal symptoms.

The symptoms may appear 2-4 weeks after infection, but can later — a month and a half. According to some reports, survivors have formed long-term, and possibly lifelong immunity to this virus.

Treatment of the disease to date, no doctors to treat only the symptoms and strengthen the immune system of a person.

As previously reported “FACTS”, and often human infection by Hantavirus occurs through contact with animals or their waste products. Transmission of the disease from person to person is not typical of Hantavirus.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article