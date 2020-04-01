The man found himself coronavirus using tomato paste

New Zealand tourist found himself coronavirus infection while traveling abroad due to the tomato paste.

About it writes Daily Mail.

23-year-old Joshua dent (Joshua Dent) suspected first symptoms of the disease on the way home from London. In particular, the traveler began runny nose, appeared sore throat and severe fatigue. But more surprised him changes the perception of the taste of certain foods, particularly tomato paste.

“I remember how it tasted: it was just a horrible metallic taste. I even bought then paste another company, but everything was exactly the same. The flavor remained all the time while I had the infection,” he described the new Zealander. He stressed that the taste of all other products remained the same, including tomatoes.

Dent also said that the first thing he ate immediately after his recovery was a sandwich with sausage and tomato pasta.