The man found himself coronavirus using tomato paste

By Maria Batterburyon in News

New Zealand tourist found himself coronavirus infection while traveling abroad due to the tomato paste.

About it writes Daily Mail.

23-year-old Joshua dent (Joshua Dent) suspected first symptoms of the disease on the way home from London. In particular, the traveler began runny nose, appeared sore throat and severe fatigue. But more surprised him changes the perception of the taste of certain foods, particularly tomato paste.

“I remember how it tasted: it was just a horrible metallic taste. I even bought then paste another company, but everything was exactly the same. The flavor remained all the time while I had the infection,” he described the new Zealander. He stressed that the taste of all other products remained the same, including tomatoes.

Dent also said that the first thing he ate immediately after his recovery was a sandwich with sausage and tomato pasta.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
