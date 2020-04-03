The man found near the Ukrainian border treasure

In Poland, the farmer Mariusz Diehl in a field near the village Chicobag – near the border with Ukraine found a real treasure of 1753 Roman silver coins. They were left by the vandals upon the occurrence of ready. About it writes “Komsomolskaya Pravda in Ukraine”.

The man collected all the scattered coins, and then reported the find to archaeologists at the Museum of Hrubieszów.

“In the end, the specialists managed to dig up another 137 pence at a distance up to 100 meters from the place where they found their coins pole. Also found eight silver-plated bronze rivets and probably preserved the remains of wooden or leather wallet”, – stated in the message.

It is noted that coins are a silver denarii of the 1st and 2nd centuries ad, during the reign of the emperors Nerves and Septimius Severus, which indicates that the treasure was left at the end of the 2nd or beginning of 3rd century. In total, the coins weigh more than 5.5 kg, making it the largest Roman treasure in the province of Lublin and one of the largest in Poland.

When these coins were in circulation, the region of Hrubieszow was inhabited by the vandals – the East German people, who at the end of the 1st century were United with Rome against the Germanic tribes. In the second half of the 2nd century they fought with other German tribes against the Roman Empire in Marcomannic wars, but in the last two decades of the century, the pressure is ready, moving to the South, forced the vandals to escape to the West.

Treasure will be preserved and studied by experts from the University of Warsaw. This process will take at least a year. Hrubieszow Museum wants to put them on display, but with the coronavirus, while it is an online exhibition.