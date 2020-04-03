The man learned of the death of his child, being in isolation: heartbreaking photo

By Maria Batterburyon in News

A resident of Pennsylvania Sarah Glim shared a touching photograph of her husband Jared, who had just learned of the death of their child.

So, the Daily Mail reports that a man was not allowed into the house to his wife who had a miscarriage, because of the quarantine, which was imposed for the prevention of coronavirus. Tragic news he was informed by loudspeaker that is installed in the hallway of the clinic.

Мужчина узнал о смерти своего ребенка, находясь в изоляции: душераздирающее фото

Jared and Sarah Glim

Мужчина узнал о смерти своего ребенка, находясь в изоляции: душераздирающее фото

Jared Glim

It is reported that the baby was the second baby that I lost Jared and Sarah.

Мужчина узнал о смерти своего ребенка, находясь в изоляции: душераздирающее фото

Jared and Sarah Glim son

Author

Anna Mikhno

Maria Batterbury

Maria Batterbury
