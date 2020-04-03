The man learned of the death of his child, being in isolation: heartbreaking photo

A resident of Pennsylvania Sarah Glim shared a touching photograph of her husband Jared, who had just learned of the death of their child.

So, the Daily Mail reports that a man was not allowed into the house to his wife who had a miscarriage, because of the quarantine, which was imposed for the prevention of coronavirus. Tragic news he was informed by loudspeaker that is installed in the hallway of the clinic.

It is reported that the baby was the second baby that I lost Jared and Sarah.

Author

Anna Mikhno