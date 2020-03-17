The man retaliated Python for goat and went to jail

In the Indian state of Tamil Nadu detained a 37-year-old man, suspect in the murder of Python. He and his friends involved in the crime may go to jail, reports The New Indian Express.

A group of employees of the forest Department found mutilated and charred remains of the reptile on the river Mayiladuthurai. The investigation revealed that the reason for the murder was the goat, which was eaten by a Python.

A goat owner, a local resident by the name of Manikumar, went in search of a snake with two friends Maruthamuthu and Ramachandran. They managed to find the Python and forced to regurgitate their prey. Only after that they realized that the goat can not be saved. Then Manikumar decided to take revenge on the snake and persuaded friends to help. Ramachandran held the reptile by the tail, and Maruthamuthu chopped his head off.

After the murder of Manikumar and his familiar Kanagaraj and Jayakumar got rid of the snake. They brought the dead reptile to the river and burned, but to completely destroy the traces failed. Maruthamuthu was arrested first, and the Rest wanted. They can be punished for breaking the law on the protection of wildlife.