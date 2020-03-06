The man seized 750 thousand dollars from wife’s lover

In court in the US a man sued his wife’s lover 750 thousand dollars, accusing him of the alienation of wives and the cooling of her feelings.

Kevin Howard lived with his wife of 12 years before, when she stated that she wants a divorce. The man decided to find out why she decided to break up, and hired a private detective. So he learned that his wife had taken a lover, according to BAGNET, referring to the media.

In court of the offended husband decided to recover from the lover of his wife moral compensation. These lawsuits in the USA filed in accordance with the Law on legal information Cornell law school. The roots of this law go back in old English law, which was equated to the wife property of the husband. Then the man could sue for “stealing” his wife if she went to her lover.

Although many of the state of the law is no longer valid, however, in Hawaii, Mississippi, new Mexico, South Dakota, Utah and in North Carolina such lawsuits are quite common. And Howard has hired a lawyer to “punish” someone who, in his opinion, destroyed his family.

According to the court, the defendant must pay Howard $ 750 thousand. And it’s not the largest compensation in such litigation. So, one of such claims defendant must pay the injured husband of 8.8 million dollars.

Howard made the decision to break up with my ex-wife and now, according to him, recovering from the experience.