The man was a multimillionaire and decided to buy my wife a new fridge

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Мужчина стал мультимиллионером и решил купить жене новый холодильник

A resident of the American city of mount Vernon, Oregon, received a free raffle ticket and become a multimillionaire. It is reported portal UPI.

Robert Mccawley checked at a local store Blue Mountain Mini Mart previously purchased lottery ticket Megabucks and received as a prize another ticket. On 23 March, the Manager of the store in which Mccawley gave the prize, I learned that one of her buyers made a killing at 6.3 million dollars.

Worker Blue Mountain Mini Mart sent to the Mccawley house of their mutual friend, to ask him to check your lottery ticket. In the end, his daughter pam looked at the results of the game with the application and informed the father about the victory. “Pam squealed happily and jumped for joy, — said Mccawley. But I was calm like a boa constrictor”. The winner admitted that he won the money he decided to buy, among other things, a new refrigerator for his wife and for himself — truck.

Maria Batterbury

