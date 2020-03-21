The man went to prison for something that was coughing on the police

In the Netherlands, the court sentenced to ten weeks of administrative arrest of a young man who deliberately coughed on the police, saying that they gave them the coronavirus.

Friday, March 20, the court in the Hague found him guilty of threatening to cause death, reports DW.

The judge motivated the decision with desire to warn other citizens from such actions.

As stated in the verdict, especially in the current crisis, reprehensible that the man was going to infect the law enforcement officials.

23-year-old convict was not infected by the virus SARS-CoV-2. In the night of March 18 he was driving the car and dodging speeding and was stopped by the police. Refusing to test for alcohol in blood, the young man began to cough deliberately in the face of two police officers who detained him, saying: “I Have the coronavirus, and now you have!”.