The mask is not all: on the ship with Ukrainian sailors confirmed 20 cases of coronavirus

Infection COVID-19 confirmed the doctors have 20 passengers of the Greek cruise ship EL. VENIZELOS, which is moored in the port of Piraeus. The crew of this ship — the Ukrainian seamen. This “fact” said head of projects of the charitable organization Fund of the help to seamen “Assol” Andriy Shevchenko. According to him, the information was confirmed during a press briefing on Tuesday, 31 March, the representative of the Ministry of health of Greece Sotiris of Tsiodras.

A cruise liner owned by Greek shipping company, was flying from Turkey to the Spanish city of Cadiz, but was interrupted by him in connection with the rapid development of the situation with coronavirus in Spain. Since March 22, the ship, which is prescribed not to go to sea, anchored in the port of the Greek city of Piraeus.

“The ship was transported from Turkey to Spain specialists, who were to take part in the reconstruction of another cruise liner — Royal Caribbean. However, because of the pandemic, EL. VENIZELOS could not arrive at the destination. On Board are currently 383 persons, 33 of them Greek citizenship. On Board there are people from 13 countries, including Turks, Kazakhs, Ukrainians (about 30 people), Indonesia and other countries. The ship is quarantined. Problems with supply are solved”, — said Shevchenko.

According to information from relatives of the Ukrainian sailors, in the beginning quarantine the senior (officer) the crew gave out masks, and the younger only antiseptics. To the question why, the answer was: “you don’t need them”. It is noted that reliable information people on Board the ship, do not possess.

