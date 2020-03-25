The match of the Champions League called the “biological bomb” on the spread of coronavirus (photo)

The mayor of Bergamo, where the percentage of infection of the coronavirus among the population is one of the largest in Italy, Giorgio Gori said the fact that the Milan in the match of 1/8 final of the Champions League Atalanta and the Spanish “Valencia” with a tolerance of spectators one of the main reasons for the widespread distribution of a dangerous virus in the country.

“In fact, the match was a biological bomb. At that time nobody knew what is really going on. The first patient in Italy was officially confirmed on February 23, but if the virus already circulating, some 45 thousand fans who came to the stadium “San Siro”, it could be infected. Also, many watched the game in groups, that night was a lot of contacts, and the virus was passed from one person to another. However, the match was not the only reason, because the present outbreak has been in the hospital in Alzano Lombardo, where a patient with unidentified pneumonia infected patients, doctors and nurses. It was the centre of the epidemic“, — quotes the words of the policy publication Tuttosport.

After the game, the players thanked almost 45 thousand people who came to the stadium

Note that the match between Atalanta and Valencia was held on February 19 and ended with the victory of “BERGAMASCHI” — 4:1. Took part in winning his team the match, which was attended by 44 263 audience, and Ukrainian Ruslan Malinowski, coming on as substitute in the 81st minute. In the return match in Spain Atalanta in a meaningful match I again got the victory (4:3) and reached the quarterfinals of the tournament.

By the way, in “Atalanta”, which already died from coronavirus, four staff members (the therapist and the administrator of the youth teams, and two coaches of the club Academy), diagnosed the first case of infection among the players. Infected COVID-19 was goalkeeper Marco Sportiello, who spent this season four games for the first team “BERGAMASCHI”.

