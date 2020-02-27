The match WTA Acapulco, Heather Watson – Christina McHale: live stream, preview, prediction

Heather Watson – Christina McHale. Forecast for the match WTA Acapulco (February 28, 2020)

On February 28, Heather Watson and Christina McHale will fight for a ticket to the semifinals of the tennis tournament in Acapulco. We offer a forecast for the outcome of the match.

Heather Watson

Successful is the 2020 season for Heather Watson . I managed to reach the semifinal of the tournament in Hobart in January. Overcame one round at Australian Open.

In Acapulco, Watson outplayed Vandevege (4-6, 6-4, 6-4) and Bondarenko (7-6, 6-2) in the tournament bracket. Heather does not always have stability in the game on his pitch, however, the current game form allows her to feel confident at the reception, when exchanging blows on the back line.

Christina McHale

In the 2020 season, Christina McHale did not win more than two matches at any of the tournaments. At the end of January, the American tennis player was close to reaching the semi-finals of the tournament in Newport Beach, but lost in favor of the favorite bookmakers Vogele (1-6, 6-1, 4-6).

Two difficult three-set matches held McHale in Acapulco. First, in three sets, she coped with Davis (6-2, 1-6, 6-4). Then, also in a three-set match, she snatched a victory from Doulheid (5-7, 6-4, 6-3). In each of the matches experienced Christina.

Forecast

Tennis players played among themselves four times. In each of the matches there was an equal fight. At the moment, both in the season as a whole and directly in Acapulco, Watson looks more convincing . The representative of Great Britain is expected to reduce the backlog in personal meetings.

Our forecast is Watson’s victory for a coefficient of 1.84 in BC Winline.