“The matchmakers” there will no longer be the Director of the series made a statement

The seventh season of the series “Matchmakers”, the shooting of which are in Minsk, may be the last. This was stated by the film’s Director Andrey Yakovlev, Russian media writes.

The crew finished the work over the winter episodes will be filmed in the spring of the summer scene. According to the plan of the Director, the seventh season should be out soon.

Yakovlev also dispelled rumors that all the episodes again and removed all that was removed earlier in the picture will not be included. According to the Director, in General, has already captured quite a lot of episodes and have something to show to the audience.

Series produced by Ukrainian Studio “Kvartal 95” with international cast for the first time was released in 2008 and was broadcast in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine.

Recall that in the 7th season of the series will be a number of new characters, including “Valyukha in childhood,” which will play the young Ukrainian.

“FAKTY” wrote that the series “Matchmakers-7” should appear on the screen until the end of the year.

