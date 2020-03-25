The mayor of the Italian town said that “coronavirus bomb” are the players and their fans

The mayor of Bergamo Giorgio Gori said that the first match 1/8 Champions League final between Atalanta and Valencia, has become one of the main reasons for the spread of the virus COVID-19 in Italy.

It is reported by Spanish newspaper Marca.

The game took place on February 19 in Milan at the stadium “San Siro”, where “Atalanta” playing home matches in the Champions League due to the reconstruction of their own arena in Bergamo. The match ended with the victory of the Italian team with the score 4:1, was attended by 44 thousand spectators.

“The match was the biological bomb. Little did we know what was going on, because the first has infected with coronavirus found in Italy only on 23 February. It is not excluded that all the spectators of the match were infected. The virus is transmitted in the stands from person to person,” said Gori.

In Valencia the first infected COVID-19 was the journalist Enrique Mateu, who on February 19 worked on the game in Milan. Three players of the Spanish team — Ezequiel Garay, Jose Gaya and Eliakim Grill — ill COVID-19. In the “Atalanta” contracted goalkeeper Marco Sportiello.

Atalanta for the first time in the history of playing in the Champions League, reached the quarter-finals of the tournament. The second meeting, held March 10 at the stadium “Mestalla” in Valencia without an audience, also brought victory to the Italian club 4:3.

Now suspended all European national Championships, excluding the championship of Belarus, as well as Champions League and Europa League. The European championship was postponed to 2021.