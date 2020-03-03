The mayor of the Russian city pleased the wife a new title

The mayor of Tomsk Ivan Klein at a closed meeting awarded wife Galina title of “Philanthropist of the year”.

It is reported Moscow Says.

In the administration of the city’s radio station said that the decision to abandon the celebrations on the occasion of awarding Galina Klein was taken in connection with the increasing incidence of SARS and influenza. The award she received for long-term contribution of business to development of Tomsk.

However, according to the radio, Galina Klein became CEO of a local brewery in 2013. In the same year, Ivan Klein has held the post of mayor of Tomsk. According to “Moscow speaking”, the controlling stake in the company Galina Klein suggested her husband.