The mayors of Italian cities Mat urged citizens to abide by quarantine (viral video)

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Мэры итальянских городов матом призывают граждан соблюдать карантин (вирусное видео)

In Italy, which in Europe leads in the number of cases COVID-19 and died from the coronavirus, the mayors of cities in a deeply obscene form addressed to the citizens, urging them to comply with quarantine.

“Worldwide from coronavirus have died, almost 20 thousand people, and almost 7 thousand of them in Italy. But some Italians still cannot stay at home”, — said in comments to the video the network has posted “Real time”.

As previously reported “FACTS”, the Italian authorities decided to penalize violators of quarantine for large sums — up to 3 million euros. Those who do not remain at home in quarantine, in particular, hunt down, and with the help of helicopters.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.
