The mayors of Italian cities Mat urged citizens to abide by quarantine (viral video)

In Italy, which in Europe leads in the number of cases COVID-19 and died from the coronavirus, the mayors of cities in a deeply obscene form addressed to the citizens, urging them to comply with quarantine.

“Worldwide from coronavirus have died, almost 20 thousand people, and almost 7 thousand of them in Italy. But some Italians still cannot stay at home”, — said in comments to the video the network has posted “Real time”.

As previously reported “FACTS”, the Italian authorities decided to penalize violators of quarantine for large sums — up to 3 million euros. Those who do not remain at home in quarantine, in particular, hunt down, and with the help of helicopters.

