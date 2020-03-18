The media called the possible focus of the spread COVID-19 in Europe

СМИ назвали возможный очаг распространения COVID-19 в Европе

European tourists have been infected COVID-19 in the Austrian ski resort Ischgl. This was reported by the German newspaper Der Spiegel.

According to her, many infected from the Scandinavian countries and Germany visited Ischgl. Coronavirus, for example, caught the bartender of the establishment “Kitzloch”, where the virus was picked up by many European tourists.

It is noted that the lifts and bars in the resort worked until last weekend, despite many infected. Local media have accused officers torchere in the desire to benefit, despite the epidemic.

The mayor of Ischgl, however, denies these accusations, stating that all necessary measures have been taken by the authorities in a timely manner.

A day earlier, the European Union banned the entry of citizens from other countries. Term limits will last 30 days.

