The media was electrified by the news of Dorota Rabczewska's new relationship. Her beloved decided to speak about Doda. What Dariusz Pachut says about her

Dariusz Pachut about Doda in superlatives.

Although the show with the participation of Doda “12 stepsów to love” did not end as if the fans of the singer wished it, there is nothing bad that would not work out for good. A few days ago, the Polish media was electrified by the news of Rabczewska's new relationship. And the principle of the photo that the singer posted on Instagram. It quickly turned out that the singer's traveling companion is her new partner.

This is Dariusz Pachut, who was associated with Dorota Gardias some time ago. A traveler and paramedic, as well as an athlete, went with Doda to visit the most exciting places in Vietnam. The couple is also delighted with the country's traditional cuisine. You can see that the 37-year-old is charmed by his partner and has earned an unusual compliment. Which one?

Doda with Dariusz Pachut on exotic holidays. The singer's new partner decided to treat her with a unique compliment. She really liked it!

During their stay in Vietnam, the couple relishes local delicacies and during one of the meals Dariusz Pachut decided to give an unusual compliment.

How can you not be happy ? Lovely food, beautiful scenery and a beautiful woman – said dreamy Pachut, quoted by Gossip.

Doda was clearly amused by the whole situation. The recording of the whole situation was posted on Instagram. Doda even allowed herself to throw a very romantic sticker. Love blooms!

