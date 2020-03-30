“The medical system will not stand”: Zelensky said there are three scenarios for the development of pandemic

Sunday, March 29, President Vladimir Zelensky appealed to Ukrainians and predicted three possible scenarios of the epidemic of coronavirus in Ukraine.

“Today, in fact, there are three scenario. The first 3 to 5% at the same time patients with coronavirus. This is a very painful number, but such a scenario is not a disaster. Therefore, we must be self-disciplined: continue the self-isolation, to comply with the rules of hygiene and not to go out unnecessarily. Then we will survive this storm,” said the President.

The second scenario, according to Zelenski, that 25% of patients, the third – more than 50% of patients with coronavirus at the same time.

“The second and especially the third scenario, our medical system will not stand. Our doctors will not sustain simultaneous influx of such numbers of patients,” warned the President.

Zelensky said that “Sunny weather, parks, beaches, barbecues” will have to wait, because all this is nothing compared to your own health and life.