The Melania trump’s gown-the bell made a splash on the award of Women of Courage

Меланья Трамп в платье-колоколе произвела фурор на премии Women of Courage

The Melania Trump. Photo: Getty Images

The first lady of the United States, the Melania trump took part in the awarding ceremony of women as part of the Women of Courage Awards.

She handed 11 women from all over the world and a diploma from the state Department for “exceptional courage and leadership”.

The wife of the President of the United States appeared in a simple dress-the bell in black with Victorian puffed sleeves. Added output black-and-white striped shoes Christian Louboutin.

Light makeup with gloss on the lips completed the image of trump.

Interestingly, the award by the International Women of Courage Award is awarded for the 14th time. It is awarded to women from all over the world who showed a special courage and leadership in the struggle for peace, justice, human rights, gender equality and empowerment for women.

