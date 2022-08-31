The Minister of Agriculture has no good news for us. “Food Prices Will Not Fall”

The head of the Ministry of Agriculture has no illusions that prices will not start to fall.

According to the “Money” portal, the head of the Ministry of Agriculture, Henryk Kowalczyk, has no doubts that we cannot expect a drop in food prices. All we can do is ensure that they do not continue to increase so dramatically. Kowalczyk noted that the prices of fertilizers will also not be the same as they were last year.

Production of fertilizers

In an interview with Polsat News, the deputy prime minister and minister of agriculture were asked if the production of fertilizers had been resumed. Kowalczyk admitted that at the moment it is not “100% controlled”, because of the two entities that suspended production, only Anwil resumed it. Nitrogen is still not producing.

The head of the Ministry of Agriculture admitted that the production of fertilizers is very expensive, which is related to the enormous gas prices. He added that work is underway to make it possible to reconcile the cost of production with the final price of a product that would be acceptable to farmers. Unfortunately, this is not an easy task.

Anwil, as part of a larger conglomerate, could afford to resume operations, unfortunately with the current gas prices, Grupa Azoty “would suffer a total loss that would risk bankruptcy”.

Henryk Kowalczyk announced that intensive work is underway, the effects of which are to be presented to the public next week. It also includes indications of specific sources of financing.

Food prices

Henryk Kowalczyk also indicated that we cannot expect falling food prices. “We should make sure that they do not continue to grow,” said the deputy prime minister, adding that the ongoing war in Ukraine directly translates into higher energy prices, and these into all other prices.

He also noted that we are dealing with “food overproduction”. However, the problem will be the price.

