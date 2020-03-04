The Ministers of defence of Estonia and the United States called Russia the main threat to NATO

By Maria Batterbury

Министры обороны Эстонии и США назвали РФ главной угрозой для НАТО

The defense Ministers of Estonia and the USA jüri Luik and Marc Esper in the negotiations in Washington said that Russia is the main security threat to NATO. It is reported BAGNET, referring to the media.

The Ministers noted that Russia has a significant temporal advantage for moving troops near the Baltic region.

Luik urged his American counterpart to regularly conduct joint exercises in conditions of crisis and war.

Both Ministers drew attention to the importance of the upcoming military maneuvers Defender-Europe 2020, in which the leading role will belong to the United States.

According to the Estonian Minister, the exercises will be practiced regional management structure and the reception of the allies by land and water, and air.

Maria Batterbury

Maria Batterbury
