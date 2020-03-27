The Ministry approved the list of the operations during the quarantine

The Ministry of health has identified a number of permitted operations at the time of quarantine measures.

About it reports a press-service of the Ministry of health.

According to them, citizens will be given prompt treatment in such cases:

Providing medical care in complicated pregnancy;

The provision of assistance for pregnant women, postnatal women;

Newborn, providing palliative medical care in hospital wards.

In addition, people with symptoms of SARS will be provided medical care in outpatient conditions with adherence to infectious measures.