The Ministry is considering extending the quarantine, – Lyashko

The Ministry of health is considering extending the quarantine. This was stated by the Deputy Minister of health Viktor Lyashko during a talk show “Right to rule”.

“We are preparing and see the possible options of extending the quarantine … If there is such a situation, the quarantine will be extended … maybe it will be tougher,” the official said.

He added that everything will depend on the dynamics of the spread of the virus. However, the existing situation demonstrates that there is a spread of the virus within the country.

Lyashko urged doctors and medical staff to support each other and prepare for a difficult period.