The Ministry of health explained how to bury the victims of coronavirus

В МОЗ объяснили, как правильно хоронить жертв коронавируса

The Ministry of health of Ukraine has published instructions for the proper burial of victims of coronavirus infection.

It is reported by UNN with reference to the Deputy Minister of health of Ukraine Victor Liashko.

According to information of the Ministry of health urged not to hold long ceremonies and reduce the number of people at the funeral.

“We have developed a specific instruction of how it works. Now this statement lies in the normative legal act of the Ministry of health, which clearly show everyone at every stage of the burial, to prevent possible infection. The first risk at the burial are funeral rites, therefore where possible large concentrations of people, farewell kisses are the risk points that you want to exclude and prevent”,- said Lyashko.

